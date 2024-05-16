5 Orlando Magic trade targets from Lottery teams
2. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton is probably a little lower on the list of options for the Orlando Magic at lead guard. He does not have the cache or brand name value of the other options. Especially the two options discussed previously.
There is still something worth mining from the Utah Jazz guard who made his name in college, at least, for leading a near-upset win while playing 5-on-4.
Sexton has come into his own these last two seasons with the Jazz, averaging 18.7 points per game and 4.9 assists per game last year. Sexton completed his second straight season shooting 39 percent from three last year too. That 3-point shot has come a long way and made him significantly more valuable.
Sexton averaged 12.1 drives per game and shot 51.3 percent on drives according to data from Second Spectrum. That is exactly what the Magic are looking for. And if he can do a little bit to spread the floor, that could be all the Magic need.
That shooting has made his defense and his ability to attack off the dribble that much more intriguing. Especially for a team like the Magic that is not looking for a traditional point guard next to Jalen Suggs.
Sexton still has two more years left on his contract at $37.1 million. So he is still relatively affordable.
The question then for any potential deal is what the Jazz are after. They are not looking to cut salary. They were competitive for a good chunk of the season but are still missing that last piece. They are likely looking for some guard help—Jordan Clarkson could also be available on this trade market although he is very comfortable in that Sixth Man role.
Would Cole Anthony and a second-round pick be enough or are the Jazz looking to net more assets for a player like Sexton? They are not likely looking for Wendell Carter with John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler clogging their frontcourt rotation, but that could work too.
The Magic are likely not interested in Collins as a sweetener or add-on to the trade because of their own clogged forward rotation.
There just is not a lot the Magic have to offer at the moment. And that would make it tough to swing a direct deal.