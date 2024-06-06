5 Orlando Magic storylines to follow during the NBA Finals
1. Versatile bigs are winning
The NBA is a copycat league. And while no one can exactly copy what works in the NBA Finals, everyone sees what wins the championship and aims to try to replicate it for their team. That skills that win championships suddenly become vogue and in demand.
This series will not reveal anything new about the nature of centers. Rim protectors like Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively will always be important.
But this series is going to test and stretch those paint-bound centers.
P.J. Washington is likely to get a lot of playing time and the Mavericks' success likely will come down to whether he hits three-pointers. Porzingis helps space the Celtics' floor and give them a five-out attack that leaves the paint wide open. Al Horford will do that too.
Bigs have to change.
Orlando Magic fans have at least pondered some change at center. Wendell Carter is likely the most tradeable player on the team if that is the path the Magic use to improve. And the tight center market is focused on two versatile defensive bigs.
But Carter has one advantage that makes the center concerns a second-order need. Carter can step out and shoot. He can also play comfortably on the perimeter when the team goes to its switching scheme. Even Mo Wagner is a capable three-point shooter.
That spacing is important for the Magic. And it will be important in this Finals series.
Everyone will be watching the trends and trying to figure out not only what these teams did that was successful but also what they might need to counteract these two teams—everyone in the East will have to go through the Celtics for some time.
There will be a lot to learn for the Magic and for everyone else in these Finals. And a lot to follow.