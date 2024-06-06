5 Orlando Magic storylines to follow during the NBA Finals
5 Orlando Magic storylines to follow during the NBA Finals
5. Darrell Armstrong goes for title no. 2
There are not many storylines directly related to the Orlando Magic. The first thing fans try to do when they get a series like this is look for someone to cheer for.
Beyond Orlando Magic fan distaste for the Boston Celtics and their historic rivalry—the Magic are 2-1 against the Celtics in playoff series, but the 2010 Eastern Conference Finals still does not sit well with anyone—there are not many Magic alums involved in this Finals series.
It is hard to feel any connection to either team. Last year, at least, Orlando Magic fans could support or jeer Aaron Gordon's chase for a title with the Denver Nuggets. And let's be honest, no Orlando Magic fan was cheering for the Miami Heat.
This year, though, there is one fan favorite that every Magic fan wants to see succeed.
Darrell Armstrong has been an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks since the 2009 season. He stayed on staff after Rick Carlisle's departure, working with Mavericks coach Jason Kidd (there was some thought he might return to Orlando with Jamahl Mosley after Carlisle resigned and joined the Indiana Pacers).
Undoubtedly, Armstrong is one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He was the anchor player of the Magic's beloved Heart & Hustle team in 2000. Magic fans will always back Armstrong and stand by him.
Seeing him on the bench for the Mavericks going for his second title—he was also an assistant coach when the Mavericks won the title in 2011 (and also was a member of the Mavs' 2006 NBA Finals team)—is something Magic fans will cheer for.
Armstrong as a coach has brought the same infectious energy to that job that he did as a player. Everybody loves Darrell Armstrong.
The other Magic alum involved in the series is also an assistant coach with Amile Jefferson serving on the Celtics' sideline.