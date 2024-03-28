5 Orlando Magic players with the most to gain from the 2024 NBA Playoffs
The Orlando Magic are at the tail end of their best season since the Dwight Howard era. While they have made some strides in terms of earning national respect, there is still much to build on and work for. They will have a lot of questions to answer this postseason.
The Orlando Magic are wrapping up the best season they have had since Stan Van Gundy was the coach and Dwight Howard was manning the paint. With 10 games left in the regular season, the Magic are a top-5 seed in the Eastern Conference, on pace to avoid the Play-In Tournament, and make their first playoff appearance since the 2020.
While that was just a few years ago, a lot has changed for Orlando since.
The roster has a couple of familiar faces in Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz. But for the most part, the team has been completely overhauled into a new era of Magic basketball.
Young, exciting, talented and seemingly full of winners – it has been a fun journey for Magic fans to follow this team this season and all of that winning and the “Play the Song!” memes have helped heal a starving fan base.
As the playoffs approach - so does the opportunity for this Magic team to gain valuable playoff experience and make a splash in big moments in front of NBA fans all across the country (and not just those who have NBA League Pass).
Whether it be shining bright for the casual fan to see or proving you are a player built for the world stage and critical moments, there is so much to gain in the NBA postseason for everyone involved.
Orlando has no shortage of candidates who have a lot to prove in the Playoffs. But looking at the current Magic roster, here are the 5 Orlando Magic players with the most to gain from the 2024 NBA postseason.