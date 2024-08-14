5 Orlando Magic players who could shock the world in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
2. Jalen Suggs
Jalen Suggs has already established himself as a great perimeter defender. Defense is his biggest asset, especially on a team as focused on that end of the floor as the Magic. It is no coincidence that they were one of the best defensive teams in the league last season. The team is built to succeed defensively, and Suggs is at the head of the snake.
Last season, Suggs also discovered his 3-point shot, converting 39.7 percent of his 5.1 attempts per game. Now, it is upon him to prove that it was legit and that he can replicate that production consistently.
2024-25 will be a big season for Suggs. He and the Magic have not agreed to a new contract yet. One reason may be that Suggs believes he is worth more than the Magic are offering.
Right now, Suggs seems set up to develop into one of the better 3-and-D guards in the league. Some people might even say that is his ceiling. High-level 3-and-D guards are always in demand, but Suggs could be more than that.
He already took a significant leap offensively last season by adding a 3-point shot to his repertoire. This season, he might take another important step forward and improve as a playmaker and shot-creator. Much of the conversation around the Magic's offseason has centered around their need for a traditional point guard who can help Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner carry the playmaking load.
If Suggs can grow into that kind of player and alleviate the need for the Magic to eventually make a big trade, it would surely shock a lot of people.