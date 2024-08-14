5 Orlando Magic players who could shock the world in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
After a successful 2023-24 season and a first playoff run with the young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, Magic fans are excited to see what's next. While the Magic are not quite on the same level as the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers, they should have a chance to return to the playoffs.
This team has just scratched the surface of what they might be able to do in the future and could surprise people in and around the NBA once more. Orlando might not just return to the playoffs, but they could even secure homecourt advantage. If one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference is plagued by injuries, the Magic may even sneak into the top of the regular season standings. Paolo Banchero could make the jump from All-Star to All-NBA player in just his third season.
The possibilities are endless, so let's look at five Magic players who could shock the world next season.
5. Jonathan Isaac
Jonathan Isaac has a reputation as one of the best defenders in the league. The only problem is that he just hasn't been able to stay healthy and have a reliable impact for a full season.
It has been seven years since the Magic drafted Isaac in 2017. By now, we have all gotten used to him not being healthy, and with every season, it becomes less likely that it will change.
Last season was encouraging, however. Isaac played 58 games, marking the first time since the 2018-19 season that he played more than 34 games. While the Magic still had to manage his playing time and be careful with back-to-backs, he was available more often than not and entered the offseason without any injuries.
Maybe that is just what Isaac needed. Maybe a healthy offseason will allow him to come into the 2024-25 season as the best version of himself, dominate the league defensively, and play enough games to qualify for awards. Competing with Victor Wembanyama for the Defensive Player of the Year award won't be easy for anyone, but Isaac doesn't even have to go that far. Just him playing 60 or more games would already be a surprise.
Isaac just recently landed on a list of the most overrated NBA players. Putting together a healthy season and securing a spot on an All-Defensive Team would help lay that narrative to rest.