5 Orlando Magic players at risk of being traded this summer
The Orlando Magic will be looking to build off of a playoff berth this season with a young roster. The team will look to upgrade their team with any means necessary which could result in making an offseason trade and some tough decisions on key players.
Wendell Carter
Wendell Carter was one of the main players with trade rumors circling leading up to the trade deadline this year. The unexpected play of Goga Bitadze left the Orlando Magic determining what the future of the center position looks like for the team.
Carter has battled with injuries throughout his six seasons and has never played more than 62 games in any season. He has missed 27 games this year, meaning he will only top out at 55 this season if he plays all the Magic's remaining games.
The inability to stay on the court is a glaring issue for the 24-year-old big man.
Last season was one the best of his career as he averaged a career-high in points and continued to develop his game as a stretch-big. His scoring has taken a step back this season, but teammates Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are increasing their averages. The offense is not flowing through Carter as often.
He is averaging the fewest amount of shots per game of his career (7.8 per game). But he has grown as a shooter.
Carter is shooting 38.2 percent from distance this season and is pivotal in spacing the floor for the starting unit -- earning him the nickname among the team of "Mr. 40 Percent." That has been his calling card this season and a welcome addition to the rotation since his return from injury.
Two areas have been negatively impacted since he rejoined the starting lineup though.
He has struggled as a rebounder this season at a modest 7.0 rebounds per game, the lowest since his rookie season.
It would make sense he would see a reduced number of offensive rebounds per game as he is playing more on the perimeter than he ever has. But his defensive rebounds have dipped while his offensive rebounds have stayed consistent.
The Magic desperately need help rebounding the basketball and are 21st in the NBA in total rebounds per game. Orlando is a great defensive team but giving up second chance points can impact each game in a major way.
Carter also is not much of a rim protector and averages half a block per game. If the Magic would prefer a rebounding, shot-blocking big as their starting center, then Carter is not fit for the job.
He is one of the better stretch bigs in the NBA and is young with a team-friendly contract that descends in value during the next two seasons.
Carter is a solid player and is in the conversation as the best three-point shooting starting center in basketball. Only Karl-Anthony Towns and Chet Holmgren are more efficient from long distance.
The Magic would only trade him if they feel they can improve the center position and that trade will be difficult to find. There are not many centers as talented as Carter who are as young and have such a great contract.
But the Magic are going to discover their weaknesses in the Playoffs. And Carter's presence on the interior is under the microscope.
Orlando has several returning players on the roster who will be a part of their future. The question is whether Jeff Weltman is willing to cash in on his young talent and draft picks to acquire win-now veterans. If this is the case, these five are probably the most likely to be on the trading block.