5 Orlando Magic players at risk of being traded this summer
The Orlando Magic will be looking to build off of a playoff berth this season with a young roster. The team will look to upgrade their team with any means necessary which could result in making an offseason trade and some tough decisions on key players.
Cole Anthony
The Orlando Magic showed confidence in Cole Anthony this fall as they gave him a three-year, $39-million extension before the start of the season. The team is banking on Anthony's continued ascension as a 23-year-old to becoming a well-rounded NBA guard.
Anthony has shown flashes of his potential and has always been a scorer. But he has taken some steps backward in his development this year with his efficiency and shooting. This season he is averaging a career-low in points (11.7), rebounds (4.0), assists (3.0) and three-point percentage (32.1 percent).
He is playing 2.9 minutes fewer per game than he was last season and is the team's sixth man. Understandably, his point totals are down because there are more offensive players on the roster than in years past, but his efficiency still is not great.
Anthony's field goal percentage has dropped from 45.4 percent to 43.4 percent and his three-point percentage has fallen from 36.4 percent to 32.1 percent.
Many could argue he has had difficulty finding a rhythm because he has had limited shot attempts because of the upgrades to the roster. He has also dealt with a thigh contusion throughout the season. But he is only averaging 0.7 fewer shot attempts per contest.
Anthony has had difficulty in his fourth season and the front office has had plenty of games to analyze his ability. And there will be questions about whether he can stand up in the Playoffs because of his size. Especially, if he struggles to hit from the outside and give the team the spacing it desperately needs.
If the Magic feel like his development is plateauing, they can look to trade him this summer.
He has a team-friendly contract with a team option in the final year of his deal so teams could welcome a fresh start for Anthony to regain his shooting form on a new team.
Anthony is beloved by his teammates, coaches and fans in Orlando. He is a big part of the turnaround the team has had since the Nikola Vucevic era ended.
But 32.1 percent shooting from deep is well below the league average of 36.6 percent. The Magic only have five of their 10 rotation players meeting that metric as a league average shooter so the team might look to move on.
It is unlikely that Anthony or any of these players will be traded this summer and Anthony has time to improve as the playoffs approach. But his efficiency must get better for this team to reach their ceiling.