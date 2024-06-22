5 Orlando Magic offseason targets from teams looking to get under the tax
3. Paul George & Norman Powell, LA Clippers
That leads up back to the biggest free agent on the market and one the Orlando Magic have had at least had some tangential relationship too.
Paul George is the only All-Star free agent that is expected to move teams (the Philadelphia 76ers are circling him too, although perhaps that interest has waned, and the LA Clippers still have the chance to bring him back). There are a lot of teams lining up for him.
George's free agency ultimately is his decision. The Clippers seem hopeful to sign him to a similar deal that they signed Kawhi Leonard (three-year, $152.4 million extension signed earlier this year). George seems to be hoping for one more big payday if he opts out of his $48.8 million salary for 2025.
The Clippers are facing a lot of tough financial decisions. They are projected to be $7.5 million under the tax line and $18.4 million under the second apron. But that gets eaten up quickly after they re-sign George.
One player they could look to move to ease that burden is Norman Powell. From the Clippers, he is the real player that I would target for the Magic.
Powell is a solid defender and role player who averaged 13.9 points per game and shot 43.5 percent from three. He finishe fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in each of the last two years. He would be a solid two-way wing to come off the bench and spot start when needed.
Powell has two years at $39.7 million remaining on his contract. He is someone the Magic could easily acquire and help the Clippers cut some payroll through a trade. He is someone to have on the Magic's target list.