5 Orlando Magic offseason targets from teams looking to get under the tax
The NBA offseason has arrived for everyone in the league now that the Boston Celtics have been crowned champions.
The league is set for another transformational summer. While there are not many big-name free agents and even fewer teams with enough cap room to sign them, the league is never quiet. The trade market will open on draft night (a weak draft at that) and a lot of teams are going to be working to improve after disappointing seasons.
It will be an interesting offseason as the contenders and would-be contenders battle for their places in the league. Everyone has their own self-interest at heart.
For the first time, the Orlando Magic are likely fishing to improve dramatically on the court. For the first time not only are the Magic considered a prime location for some big-name free agent to land but also as a potential player in the trade market.
Orlando is no longer a pushover in the market or in the offseason. The Magic are a team that can be a factor once again.
With their $30-$50 million in cap room, the Magic have a ton of weight to throw around in the next few weeks. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see who they will target.
That is half of the equation. The Magic could be a team that could be aggressive in a way that most people would not expect.
Cap room is not just about free agency after all, it is a tool that teams can use to acquire excess cap. And another purpose of the offseason is for some teams to reshuffle their books. It is an opportunity for teams to tame their tax bills.
And there are some teams who need to do that:
There are a lot of teams who are paying a lot of money. And not getting their money's worth.
That is a place the Magic can operate. They can perhaps poach some quality players or take advantage of the finances other teams are facing.
And these are not the only teams. There are some other teams who are set to pay the tax this year who probably should not. The Magic can help them reduce their payroll by taking back more money than they send out in trades.
This is an opportunity the Magic could use to get players that may not otherwise be available. This is the other side of free agency and another avenue the team has to consider.
So, the place to start is to go through all the teams that will be operating above the tax line as this offseason begins and see if there is a way to create some bargain.