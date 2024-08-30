5 Orlando Magic myths and how to dispel them
Orlando Magic fans still have to do a lot of work to get the rest of the league to take notice of their team.
The Orlando Magic made their playoff debut last year and made a deep impression by taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games with a good chance to win that critical game on the road. To do all of that with their top three players all younger than 24, the Magic are a team on the rise.
Most of the NBA experts agree on that front. They all see the Magic as at the beginning of a long playoff run. However, nobody outside of the AdventHealth Training Center may be quite ready to call the team contenders yet.
The Magic are getting tagged with that "promising" label. That might be a shorthand for saying, "We recognize you are a good team, but not among the playoff contenders."
That kind of notion is probably evident with the Magic getting more national TV appearances but still being on the low end of that. This is still a team that has a lot to prove about itself.
It is probably evident too in how the discussion on the Magic centers on what they cannot do or lowering the hype on the team's potential.
The league is still discovering who this Magic team is. And until they actually start watching this team—and there are some takes out there—the Magic will be shrouded in myths and mystery.
Orlando may be moving out the phase of their development where everyone just assumes it is the same old Magic of the past decade. As coach Jamahl Mosley correctly surmised, the Magic are not sneaking up on anybody anymore.
But there is still a startling lack of information about this team. There are already a lot of myths and narratives formed about this team that Orlando is already working to disprove.
Orlando for sure has a lot to prove next year. The baseline goal for the team is to prove they can repeat last season's success if they cannot advance themselves. Barring a complete disaster, Orlando is not going to lose that "promising" tag.
But Banchero and his optimism might not be as far-fetched as everyone might think because this team is closer to seriously competing than everyone anticipates.
To get everyone else to see it, the Magic will have to dispel these key myths quickly.