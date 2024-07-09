5 names to know from the Orlando Magic's Summer League team
5. Xavier Moon
There are going to be a lot of names Orlando Magic fans are going to be learning during the next week. And it is kind of hard to predict which of the many G-League prospects on the roster will rise to the top. That is part of what the early days of Summer League practice are for.
The contours of the team are slowly going to take shape.
Just looking at the numbers from the players on the team, I would keep my eye on Xavier Moon.
Moon averaged 20.1 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from three last year for the Ontario Clippers. Among the Magic's guards, he is the best playmaker and passer and has the shooting chops that could intrigue the league.
In three years in the G-League, Moon has averaged 20.5 points per game and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from three overall. He has shown steady progress in all the key statistical areas. He has shot better than 40.0 percent from three in his last two seasons in the G-League.
He even averaged 5.8 points per game and 2.4 assists per game in 13.7 minutes per game during a 10-game stint with the LA Clippers in 2022.
Moon has shown he can do all the things an Orlando Magic point guard would need to be able to do at the G-League level. This is a player hungering for an NBA chance, even if it comes on a two-way deal for the moment.
Once Anthony Black's time in Las Vegas is done, this is likely going to become Xavier Moon's show to run. Those last two or three games will be a major showcase for him.
There are some more notable names on the roster.
Isaiah Todd was the 31st pick in the 2021 Draft, but he has struggled to find his footing in the G-League or in the NBA. Jared Rhoden got some playing time with the Detroit Pistons and excelled as a big guard in the G-League. Jay Huff is a 7-footer who can rebound but faces questions about his mobility and defense.
South Carolina guard Ta'Lon Cooper went undrafted but is a solid 3-point shooter and an all-SEC second team selection last year. Even Charlie Brown III is a name some NBA fans might remember from his short stint with the New York Knicks.
Right now, everyone is hungering for an opportunity. And this week presents a big one for a lot of players as the Magic look to fill out their roster.