5 names to know from the Orlando Magic's Summer League team
3. Theo Maledon
The kinds of players the Orlando Magic like is almost a joke at this point. Everyone knows the Magic love players who are big for their size and have positional length and versatility. Anyone with a long wingspan is going to get a serious look when the Magic are examining players they want to acquire.
Theo Maledon arrives to the Magic in an interesting spot then.
Maledon has four years of NBA experience, making him ineligible for one of the Magic's two remaining two-way spots. If Orlando wanted to retain him, he has to make the roster proper.
The young French point guard has had a hard time gaining traction in the league. He appeared in 17 games last year for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets as his NBA time seemingly ran out. He peaked in his rookie year in 2021 for the Oklahoma City Thunder with 10.1 points per game and 3.5 assists per game. He hit a high-water mark of 33.5 percent of his 3-pointers that year.
That has always been the issue with Maledon, even in the draft process. He was never much of a shooter.
Maledon is trying to resurrect his career. He appeared in only five games in the G-League last year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 9.6 points per game and 3.6 assists per game.
Maledon is 6-foot-4 and has good size at the guard position. He has a bit of a defensive reputation too. But the key to his success will be whether he can make shots or not. That is the most vital skill for any guard—particularly the Magic's guards.
Maledon has struggled to find his footing in the league. Clearly his minutes have diminished to the point where he is on the fringes and looking for a way back in.
This opportunity with the Magic is a big one. Because he has played in four seasons in the NBA, he is ineligible for a two-way contract. He either makes the main roster, or he has to scrap in the G-League to stay around the NBA.
There is a lot on the line for Maledon in Summer League.