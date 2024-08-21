5 Most important stretches of the Orlando Magic's 2024-2025 season
1. April 8-April 13: The closing kick
April 8: vs. Atlanta
April 9: vs. Boston
April 11: at Indiana
April 13: at Atlanta
The Orlando Magic limped to the end of the season with a difficult finish to the season. They defeated the Chicago Bulls in their penultimate home game and were one game away from clinching a playoff spot. But even in August, everyone knew the road home would be tough.
At Houston and at Milwaukee on a back-to-back was expectedly tough. At Philadelphia was always going to be tricky. And then a home closer against the Milwaukee Bucks was the cherry on top.
Orlando had to do its work early to ensure it made the playoffs. That was regardless of whether the team ended up playing for a Play-In spot or for homecourt advantage as the Magic ended up doing.
The loss to the Houston Rockets was the one that hurt. They caught a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team when they were on their tear to end the season (and finally healthy enough to take advantage of it). They beat the Bucks to preserve their playoff spot and stop the bleeding.
To say the least, how the Magic close the season will be under as much scrutiny as anything else. Especially considering the standings are expected to be tight again. The season will come down to Game 82 once again.
So the final two home games—vs. the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics—are big matchups for this team. And the final road trip—at the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks are also big.
The game in Indianapolis could be especially big. The Magic and Pacers finished with the same 47 wins last year and the Magic won the season series to earn the tiebreaker.
They could be tight like that again and the game against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 11 could be decisive for tiebreakers.
And the final matinee against the Hawks could have everything on the line. Remember last year, the Magic would have fallen to the 8-seed if they had lost that game to the Bucks. It could be another wild final week for the Magic.
Orlando is going to have to finish stronger this year to accomplish their postseason goals.