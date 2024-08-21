5 Most important stretches of the Orlando Magic's 2024-2025 season
3. Jan. 6-Jan. 19: Playoff row, Part 2
Jan. 6: at New York
Jan. 9: vs. Minnesota
Jan. 10: vs. Milwaukee
Jan. 12: vs. Philadelphia
Jan. 15: at Milwaukee
Jan. 17: at Boston (ESPN)
Jan. 19: vs. Denver
When the schedule first came out and I wrote down all the games, two stretches stood out to me. The first was the one described in the previous slide. The December run beginning with the road games in New York and Philadelphia will be a major challenge and a proving ground for the team.
Shortly after that stretch ends, the Magic face another similarly difficult run in January. By the time the Magic emerge on the other end of it on Jan. 19, they will have to start making up ground or stand and revel in their success coming through the most difficult stretch of their schedule (or maybe they wait to revel until after their West Coast road trip in early February).
This is another difficult stretch to be sure. Orlando will play seven straight games not just against teams that made the Playoffs last year but five of seven that won a playoff series (and the one that did not is the Milwaukee Bucks).
These are all bona fide title contenders.
According to FanDuel, all the teams the Magic play in this seven-game stretch rank among the eight favorites to win the NBA championship. These are all title-contending teams in the middle of the season as they have figured themselves out more.
These games are going to be vitally important and extremely difficult. Orlando may be treading water in December and January once again.
The team can still succeed in doing that. Orlando went 12-18 in December and January last year as they battled injuries and illnesses in the middle of the season. The Magic recovered to get to 47 wins.
Of course, Orlando does not have the same advantages later in the season. There is no super long homestand late in the season and the Magic finish with 11 of their final 19 games on the road. There is not a lot of space to make up time and ground.
But the schedule always comes back around. If Orlando survives December and January, the team will be in good shape in the standings.