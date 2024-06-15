5 Mid-level free agents the Orlando Magic should pursue
1. Gordon Hayward, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Orlando Magic are looking for veterans to stabilize their lineup. They probably are not so opposed to someone with a manageable injury so they can still give some space for their young players to improve. And the Magic might even be willing to roll some cap room over for next year—before they officially ink new deals for Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.
And so one place they might turn is to a former injury-riddled star who is looking for a bit of redemption.
Everyone can admit the experiment that sent Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Charlotte Hornets fell flat on its face. Hayward averaged only 5.3 points per game in 26 appearances with the Thunder. He did not play in the playoffs.
It was another down, injury-filled year for Hayward overall. He appeared in 25 games for the Hornets, averaging 14.5 points per game and shooting 36.1 percent from three. He has not hit 60 games in a season since 2019.
Hayward is an emergency, end-of-summer signing at this point. He should not get all of the mid-level or even much more than the room mid-level exception the Magic might be reserving for Mo Wagner—unless it is a one-year rollover deal like the one the magic essentially gave Joe Ingles.
But there is still something in Hayward. He is capable of creating his own shot. He is a better playmaker than people give him credit for. And while he is not a volume shooter—a career 37.0 percent three-point shooter on 3.6 attempts per game—he is capable of spacing the floor and hitting from the mid-range.
There is the chance to give him some redemption.And he is plenty capable of still having some big moment, even in a smaller role.
But especially considering this free agent class, it is easy to see how quickly options run out. And why the Magic have to be sure about who they will pursue and get their first or second targets.