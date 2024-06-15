5 Mid-level free agents the Orlando Magic should pursue
2. Caleb Martin, Miami Heat
There always seems to be some warning with role players who thrive in the Miami Heat's system. They never seem to do well outside of that ecosystem and the "culture" they build. Still, it is hard to resist the temptation when one of them does so many things so well and surrounded by the right players steps up on the biggest stage.
If Caleb Martin hit free agency after his run in the 2023 Playoffs, where the Miami Heat stunned everyone to make the NBA Finals, he would be looking at a contract that would pay him well in excess of the mid-level exception.
Martin did not live up to the promise of his 2023 Playoff showing. But he still had a career season averaging 10.0 points per game.
Still, that was a product of increased minutes. He did not meet expectations for a Heat team that struggled all year. They needed more from him.
Unlike the other players on this list, Martin is not a volume shooter. He shot only 34.9 percent from three on 3.6 attempts per game.
And while he is an excellent defender and fits the Magic's defensive ethos better than anyone on this list, there is a lot unproven with Martin. Especially considering he has failed to live up to his 2023 Playoff run—where he averaged 12.7 points per game and shot 42.3 percent from three.
Martin would fit what the Magic want to do, though. He clearly can defend or the Heat would not be so in love with him. It is just tempering expectations and putting him in a position to succeed in the way the Heat did for that brief moment.