5 Free agent guards the Magic should pursue with Malik Monk off the table
By Elaine Blum
1. Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield's 2023-24 season was a tumultuous one. First, he was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Philadelphia 76ers. Once there, he struggled to get minutes in the playoffs before putting up 20 points in a last effort to save the 76ers playoffs in Game 6 against the Knicks.
Now, Hield will be a free agent and might be on his way out of Philadelphia. The Magic should consider pursuing him in free agency. Hield may only have one elite skill, but it is exactly what the Magic need.
3-point shooting was a major issue for Orlando, and Hield is one of the best shooters available in free agency. He is a volume shooter that opponents respect and do not want to leave open. Adding him to the Magic would open up the floor some for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to go to work.
On the other end of the floor, Hield is not nearly as valuable. The Magic should be able to cover for his defensive shortcomings, however—if they decide it is worth the trouble.
If the Magic are looking for an elite shooter to space the floor, Hield is one of the best options on the market.