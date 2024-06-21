5 Free agent guards the Magic should pursue with Malik Monk off the table
By Elaine Blum
4. Klay Thompson
After over a decade with the Golden State Warriors, it is difficult to picture Klay Thompson playing for another team. This summer, it is a possibility that he will leave, however. The Orlando Magic are one of the teams with enough money to sign him and a significant role available.
It is tough to survive in today's NBA without enough capable three-point shooters available. The Magic experienced that first-hand, and one of the priorities this summer should be to bring in floor spacers.
Klay Thompson might not be the player he once was anymore, but he can still shoot threes. During the last regular season, he shot 38.7 percent from three on nine attempts per game, marking one of the worst shooting percentages of his career. For other players, this would be a great number.
Even as he is declining, teams respect Thompson's ability from beyond the arc, and that alone would allow him to space the floor for the Magic.
On the latest Hoop Collective podcast, Tim MacMahon noted that the Warriors offered Thompson a two-year deal he was not incredibly happy with. Apparently, the shooting guard wants a longer contract, and understandably so. This may very well be his last chance to get a lucrative long-term deal.
Thompson's desire for a long-term contract could cause some problems for anyone who wants to see him in Orlando. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fisher recently commented that the Magic likely won't want to offer more than two years either. Two years seems like the perfect timespan to milk the last of Thompson's productivity while the team's young core continues to develop.