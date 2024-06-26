The 5 biggest draft busts in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
1. Mo Bamba
Due to his size and 7'10" wingspan, Mo Bamba was an intriguing prospect when he declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks all passed on him, and wisely so. Bamba has not yet carved out a consistent role in the NBA--last season, he only averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 13 minutes per game with the Philadelphia 76ers--and definitely not one befitting for a sixth overall pick.
Bamba missed extended time due to injuries and just never managed to establish himself as part of the Magic's core. In February 2023, the team eventually traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and cash consideration. A few months later, the Lakers waived him, and he ended up signing a one-year contract with Philadelphia.
Missing on such a high draft pick is always painful, but 2018 was a pretty good draft. Collin Sexton, Mikal Bridges, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for example, were all picked after Mamba. Just imagine how the team would look if they had drafted Gilgeous-Alexander in 2018. They would probably be where the Oklahoma City Thunder are right now.