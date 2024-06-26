The 5 biggest draft busts in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
2. Steven Hunter
In 2001, the Orlando Magic chose to select Steven Hunter out of DePaul University with the 15th overall pick. Needless to say, that pick didn't work out for the Magic.
Hunter played three seasons in Orlando but never produced much. His highest scoring average in a Magic uniform was 3.9 points per game along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. That is just not the kind of production you would like to see from a 15th-overall pick.
Once his time with the Magic was up, the team let him walk in free agency. After that, he had some stints with the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Memphis Grizzlies before joining the Italian club Dinamo Sassrai.
Hunter never panned out for the Magic, as they got absolutely nothing out of their first-round pick in 2001. What makes this even more painful for Magic fans in hindsight is that All-Stars Zach Randolph, Gerald Wallace, and Tony Parker were all picked after Hunter in the first round.
In 2013, Hunter returned to the NBA but not as a player. Instead, he took a job as a community liaison for the Phoenix Suns, working in youth outreach programs and service projects, and won the NBA Community Assist Award in November 2013.