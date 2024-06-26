The 5 biggest draft busts in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
3. Reece Gaines
Reece Gaines had a very successful four-year college career with the Louisville Cardinals. He left the program ranking top five in made three-pointers, free throws, and assists. The Orlando Magic hoped he would be just as impactful at the NBA level and selected Gaines 15th overall in 2003.
Picking in the middle of the first round is never easy. All the surefire prospects are usually gone by then, and picking someone you think can be an impactful NBA player becomes somewhat of a gamble. In 2003, the Magic lost that bet.
Gaines could barely even get on the court in his rookie season and was traded to the Houston Rockets after playing only 38 games in a Magic uniform. Once in Houston, the guard was traded again after playing only ten games. This time, he landed with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he saw even fewer minutes than before and eventually played the last game of his NBA career.
Playing only 71 games in the NBA before moving to Italy, Gaines never found his footing with the Magic or in the league. So, his name belongs on this list of Magic draft busts, as they never got anything out of their first-round pick that year.