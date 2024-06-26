The 5 biggest draft busts in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
4. Mario Hezonja
The Magic almost seem to have a knack for drafting European players that don't translate to the NBA. Mario Hezonja already played professional basketball in Europe and made it all the way to the Spanish League finals with FC Barcelona before declaring for the 2015 NBA Draft.
He was considered a lottery pick by many, including the Magic's front office. Orlando held the fifth pick in 2015 and used it to select Hezonja. He never played like a fifth-overall pick, however.
In his best season, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. In October 2017, the Magic didn't even pick up Hezonja's team option for the fourth year of his contract. After that, the small forward only got two short-term contracts before eventually being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies and returning to play overseas.
Upon his return to Europe, Hezonja had much more success than with the Magic. He has won several championships already, most recently the Spanish Cup in 2024 and the EuroLeague champion in 2023. Recent rumors suggested that Hezonja might be interested in returning to the NBA, but he will likely never be able to shed the label as one of the Magic's biggest draft busts.
What makes this miss even more painful for Magic fans is that Devin Booker was still available in the draft.