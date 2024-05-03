4 Three-point threats the Orlando Magic should target in free agency
By Elaine Blum
1. Paul George
The LA Clippers veteran star might be one of the biggest names on the free agency market this summer. He is already 34 but still a great two-way threat with a nice three-point shot.
Paul George could be a perfect fit for the Magic. He would add some much-needed three-point shooting, paired with the ability to be a top scorer to help Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner carry that burden and the experience necessary to guide the next generation of stars.
George reportedly wants a max contract from the Clippers, which they are apparently not necessarily inclined to give him. Kawhi Leonard didn’t get one either. On top of that, the Clippers are currently trailing the Mavericks 3-2 in their first-round series after suffering a rough loss.
The window to go on a meaningful playoff run seems to be closing fast for the Clippers, so George might be open to looking for a new home. The Magic have the money to get him and the need for a two-way threat like him. Ramona Shelburne just recently reported on The Hoop Collective that Orlando and Philadelphia are the two teams monitoring the situation closely.
It would be costly, but adding Paul George to the mix could push the Magic to the next level much sooner than expected.