4 Point Guards the Orlando Magic could target in free agency
By Elaine Blum
1. Tyus Jones
After becoming a crucial part of the Grizzlies’ rise to prominence in the West a few years ago, Tyus Jones found himself on a terrible Washington Wizards team. Now, he will be a free agent and will probably be looking for a playoff team to sign with.
Orlando could be the perfect spot for him. They are a young team with many playoff runs in their future, have plenty of money, and are in desperate need of his skill set.
For years, Tyus Jones was known as the best backup point guard in the NBA. Since leaving Memphis and stepping out of Ja Morant’s shadow, he has shown that he can also be a good starting point guard, however.
Jones is a great passer. In his first season as a full-time starter, he averaged 7.3 assists per game and he very rarely turns the ball over. The Magic could really use someone like that to set up Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and get the offense going.
Other than that, Jones is also not a bad three-point shooter. He would be able to stretch the floor some while putting up around 10 points per game.
On the other end of the floor, the 27-year-old is also solid, averaging one steal per game for his career, and would fit in nicely next to Jalen Suggs in the Magic’s starting backcourt. If the Magic could get Jones and one or two great three-point shooters to add to the rotation, this team could be a real threat in the East.