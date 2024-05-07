4 Point Guards the Orlando Magic could target in free agency
By Elaine Blum
3. Spencer Dinwiddie
Spencer Dinwiddie did not play his best season with the Lakers, but he has shown in previous seasons that he can be much better than that. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 17.7 points on efficient shooting, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists with the Dallas Mavericks before being moved in the Kyrie Irving deal.
Dinwiddie is a traditional point guard and has been a good playmaker for pretty much all of his career. Even when he was sharing the floor with Luka Doncic, who has the ball in his hands a lot, he was able to dish out a solid number of assists.
The Magic could really use someone like thatâ€”a veteran point guard who has experience playing with young star playersâ€”to run the offense. Dinwiddie is not just a playmaker, however. He can also get you some buckets, which the Magic desperately need.
Right now, their go-to scorers are Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. If one of them is not having a good day, it will be tough to beat some of the better teams in this league. Plenty of those buckets can come from behind the arc as well. While Dinwiddie’s three-point shooting looked rough in Brooklyn, he shot around 40 percent for several seasons in his career.