4 Playoff X-Factors for the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are in the final countdown of the regular season as they aim to clinch their spot in the Playoffs. With the postseason on the horizon, there are several players who could determine their postseason fate.
The season is on its last legs. And, for the first time in a while, Orlando Magic fans have a reason to be intrigued-- and it is not because of the Draft Lottery this year.
For the first time since 2020, the Magic will be back in the postseason. And it looks like for the first time since 2012 they will not be sneaking into the postseason.
A few months ago it looked like the Playoffs would just be a good experience for this young Magic team. Now it seems like they can make a run.
At the very least, it feels like the Magic are going to be starting a long playoff run. The whole journey to the postseason has been refreshing and exciting.
For them to make a run they are going to need their stars to play well. But every good playoff run has some role and or bench players step up to the moment. In all teams that make the Final or make it close, there are a few x-factor players who play a role perfectly and are there in the big moments.
In the Playoffs where things get gritty and physical, when offense slows down and defense steps up, there are a few ways to see players shine. Either players who can get a stop and provide more half-court defense or players who can shoot or get a bucket when the offense stagnates.
The playoffs are where some role players can make a name for themselves and even get themselves paid.
There are a few players who are in a position to have a huge impact in the playoffs and be the unsung hero of a possible Magic playoff run.