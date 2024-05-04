4 Players who stepped up big with the Magic’s season on the line
By Elaine Blum
1. Cole Anthony
Cole Anthony has not had a good first playoff series so far, scoring only a total of 28 points. That drop-off has hurt the Magic. During the regular season, he was a big part of their success, providing energy and scoring off the bench.
Much like the rest of the team, Anthony is still young, however, and only just playing in his first postseason series. The bright lights have thrown much bigger names off their games.
Last night, Anthony helped carry his team over the finish line, however, with some timely buckets, including this tough finish.
His stat line of 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal may not stand out, but he picked the right moments to shine in his 19 minutes of playing time.
Plus, he was the most productive bench player in this game. Coach Jamahl Mosley only played four guys off the bench. Mo Wagner scored 2 points, Markelle Fultz pitched in 6, and Joe Ingles went scoreless.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers’ bench of Georges Niang, Isaac Okoro, Tristan Thompson, and Caris LeVert combined for 10 points. Anthony beat that number almost single-handedly and played a lot down the stretch with the Magic’s season on the line. Now, he just needs to bring that same energy to Cleveland for Game 7.