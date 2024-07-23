4 Players who never looked quite right in a Magic jersey
By Elaine Blum
1. Vince Carter
Vince Carter spent most of his 22 NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. That is where he became known as a Slam Dunk Champion, made all of his eight All-Star appearances, and was voted to two All-NBA teams. He also holds several franchise records for the Raptors, such as most points scored in a playoff game, most total points scored in a season, and highest points per game average for a season.
When you think of Vince Carter, you think of him with either one of those teams. You don't necessarily think of him with the Orlando Magic, even though played for them after being traded there in 2009. Carter played well for the Magic, too, and helped the team go to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Orlando had hoped to get a dynamic perimeter scorer next to Dwight Howard, and Carter mostly delivered during the regular season, averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Those numbers are not quite as good as some of the seasons he had in Toronto and New Jersey, but still impressive—even though it was not enough to help the Magic secure the title.
Still, something about seeing him in a Magic jersey is just off.