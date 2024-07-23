4 Players who never looked quite right in a Magic jersey
By Elaine Blum
It is rare for NBA players to play their entire careers with the same team. Especially in the twilight years of their careers, many players move around a lot, changing teams for a last few years of NBA playing time.
As a result, we sometimes see players look rather odd in unfamiliar jerseys. The Orlando Magic have had a few of those as well, so let's look at four players who never looked quite right in a Magic jersey.
4. Dominique Wilkins
When you think about Dominique Wilkins you think about the Atlanta Hawks. Having played 12 seasons with the team, he retired as the longest-tenured Hawk ever and the franchise's leading scorer.
Wilkins played with the Hawks from 1982 to 1994, making nine All-Star game appearances and several All-NBA Teams. In 1986, he even led the league in scoring and in 1985 and 1990 he won the Slam Dunk Contest.
It is difficult to imagine Wilkins in anything other than a Hawks jersey, but he did play for some other NBA teams--the Clippers, the Celtics, the Spurs, and lastly the Magic.
After playing one season in the Italian League, Wilkins returned to the NBA for one last time. During the 1998-99 season, he suited up for the Magic and never looked quite right in the jersey. He only played 27 games for Orlando, however, before ending his basketball career.