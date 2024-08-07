4 Players who hold the keys to the Orlando Magic's offensive improvement
By Elaine Blum
2. Jalen Suggs
The Magic need more playmaking. Even Paolo Banchero has said that he would like to play with a table-setter. Instead, the Magic seem determined to play Jalen Suggs as their starting point guard.
Suggs has not been much of a playmaker so far in his NBA career, but he has also not been asked to play this role a lot. In 2024-25, that will likely change. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will still be the primary playmakers, but the Magic need more than that.
It is not only a heavy load to carry for the two young forwards, but the Magic also need some injury insurance. Who will help run the offense if one of Banchero and Wagner misses extended time with an injury? The answer should be Suggs. If he can take a leap as a playmaker this season, it would significantly improve the Magic's offense and maybe even save them from making an expensive trade.
Besides the playmaking, Suggs' 3-point shooting will also be key to the Magic's offensive improvement. We have already gone over how important spacing is for the Magic. Last season, Suggs was the one reliable volume shooter the Magic had. He converted 39.7 percent of his 5.1 attempts per game. That was by far his best shooting season yet, marking a 7 percent improvement on higher volume compared to the 2022-23 season.
The Magic desperately need Suggs to replicate that kind of shooting to create the space Banchero needs to be his best self.