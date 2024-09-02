4 Players the Orlando Magic should spend the season quietly recruiting
By Elaine Blum
1. Nic Claxton
Nic Claxton just signed a new 4-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Either the Nets are hoping that he will be a part of their future or to use him as a trade chip to get back draft assets and young players for their rebuild. The former depends on Claxton’s willingness to stay in Brooklyn long-term, however. He wouldn’t be the first player to ask to be traded by the Nets.
If the Magic decide that they need a defensive-minded new center, Claxton should be on their list of potential targets. He is a very efficient scorer around the basket, averaging 66.1 percent shooting from the field for his career, as well as a strong rebounder and defensive presence. Claxton averaged over 2 blocks per game in both of his last seasons.
The Magic were already a strong defensive team with their two best shot-blockers being bench players. Just imagine what they could do with a rim protector like Claxton.
His lack of a three-point shot would be an issue, though. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero both would have to take steps as shooters to make a lineup with them and Claxton work. The Magic seem to be expecting that kind of development from their forwards anyway, so quietly recruiting Claxton can’t hurt.