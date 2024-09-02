4 Players the Orlando Magic should spend the season quietly recruiting
By Elaine Blum
3. Dennis Schröder
Dennis Schröder has moved around the NBA quite a lot in recent years. He is currently with the Brooklyn Nets and is entering the final year of the two-year deal he signed with the Toronto Raptors. Now that they have traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, it seems that the Nets are ready to retool and rebuild their roster. Dennis Schröder doesn’t look like he will be a part of the team’s long-term future.
If given the chance to play for a contender, Schröder would surely prefer that over playing for a team more concerned with its lottery chances than wins. The Magic could use Schröder’s skill set, especially if Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs do not take enough of a jump as playmakers.
Schröder is a solid two-way player who could bolster the Magic’s bench depth. He can handle the ball and set up his teammates, averaging 4.8 assists for his career, while also providing a scoring punch. Schröder is more than capable of providing double-figure scoring on a nightly basis.
He may not end up being a game-changer or quite enough to transform the Magic’s offense but he could help with the offensive production while allowing the Magic to preserve their defensive identity. Plus, he and the Wagner brothers know each other from playing together on the German national team and he shouldn’t come with too big of a price tag in free agency.