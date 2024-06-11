4 Players the Orlando Magic could dangle in trade talks this summer
By Elaine Blum
2. Jett Howard
Although he was drafted eleventh overall by the Magic in 2023, Jett Howard barely played for Orlando. Instead, he spent most of his time with the Osceola Magic in the G League.
Over 29 G League games, Howard averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.7 percent from three. His three-point shooting is the main reason he is with the Magic, and it could get him some NBA minutes next season. The Magic desperately need players who can stretch the floor, and Howard should be able to do that.
He is on a cheap rookie contract, and soon—when Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero have their extensions—those contracts will be incredibly valuable to the Magic. Nevertheless, they could also dangle Howard in trade talks this summer.
A rebuilding team might be interested in a young developmental project rather than one of the Magic's older players. Likewise, some of the older teams out there might value getting a young prospect on a cheap contract in a trade, especially if they don’t have many draft picks themselves. Teams are always looking for outside shooters with potential.
Just like with Black, the question would be what the Magic think Howard could provide in the future and whether they value that potential over someone who could help them win now.