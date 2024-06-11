4 Players the Orlando Magic could dangle in trade talks this summer
By Elaine Blum
With two games of the NBA Finals already played, the season is officially drawing to a close, and the offseason is waiting. For the Magic and their fans, free agency and the trade season could not come any sooner. They have plenty of work to do.
The team desperately needs more shooting and a table-setter to man the point guard spot. On top of that, extension talks with Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are coming up. This will not be a summer for relaxation for the Magic's front office.
While free agency would likely be the team's preferred option to add talent, they might also have to make some moves on the trade market. After all, starting-level talent is not always easy to come by.
So, let's look at four players the Magic could dangle in trade talks this summer.
4. Cole Anthony
This season, Cole Anthony was the Magic's sixth man, coming off the bench for the second straight season. Early in the year, he even got some consideration for the Sixth Man of the Year award but ultimately finished the season averaging career lows across the board.
Anthony also struggled to contribute in the playoffs, making it seem like the Magic could benefit from an upgrade—preferably someone with a better outside shot than Anthony currently has.
If the Magic are looking to make a trade this summer, Anthony could be a possible trade chip. He is one of the few players on the roster who is set to make more than $10 million next season, which makes him a trade asset from a salary standpoint. He also still has two years plus a team option left on his contract, so he could be more than just a rental for any Magic trade partner.
At the same time, his struggles in the playoff and lack of a reliable three-point shot do not make him the most asked-for trade candidate on the market, though.