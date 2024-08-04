4 Orlando Magic players who might not last the entire 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
2. Jett Howard
Summer League reignited Magic fans' excitement around Jett Howard and his shooting ability. Last season, we did not see much of the Magic's lottery pick, as he spent most of his time with the G League team.
During that time, Howard seems to have developed nicely already, and many are hoping to see him claim rotational minutes this season. His defensive limitations are still a concern, however. The Magic went out of their way to not mess with their identity as a strong defensive team over the summer.
Several offensive-minded players, who could have made a real difference were available, but the Magic chose not to get any of them. If Howard cannot perform on that end of the floor, he will struggle to see the court.
Again, if the Magic end up looking for a trade in the next few months, they will likely have to give up some of their young players. Between Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, and Jett Howard, the latter is the obvious choice to let go. The other two fit the Magic's style of play better.
Losing a young player you would like to develop always hurts, but that blow is softened when it helps add a difference-maker to the team. If the Magic do not make a trade, there is no reason to give up on Howard yet, but if the option for a good deal presents itself he might not last the entire season in Orlando.