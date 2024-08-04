4 Orlando Magic players who might not last the entire 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
3. Cole Anthony
Cole Anthony is a solid guard off the bench. He can provide double-digit scoring and some secondary playmaking. And yet, his minutes have begun to decrease with the Magic. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged the fewest minutes in his career and played even less in the playoffs.
Paolo Banchero needs to be surrounded by 3-point shooters. Anthony is not that. So far, he has never shot better than 36.4 percent in a season. Overall efficiency has also been a problem during Anthony's career, as he is only averaging 41.8 percent shooting from the field for his career. Last season, that was the worst field goal percentage amongst Magic rotational players.
The Magic need an upgrade, especially while Anthony Black still finds his footing as a rotational player in the NBA. Plus, Anthony is one of the highest-paid Magic players right now with two more years left on his contract and a team option in 2026-27.
If the Magic want to make a trade for an impactful player, Anthony and his salary would be an interesting trade asset. Certain teams might also value his ability as a scorer. Either way, Anthony is one of the players the Magic can afford to move off of and thus he might not last the entire season.