4 Orlando Magic players who have the most riding on the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
Since the Magic put together a successful 2023-24 season and made their first playoff appearance with their young core, expectations for the team skyrocketed. From now on, it seems, the only way to go is up.
While the Magic are not contenders quite yet, they are expected to return to the playoffs and continue building the foundation to eventually become a contender. The 2024-25 season will be incredibly important for the team in that process.
It will also be an important season for individual players and some have more riding on it being a success than others.
4. Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner has been a focus of most offseason debates around the Orlando Magic. His bad performance in Game 7 of the playoffs and some struggles during the Olympics are still on everyone's mind. So is the max extension he signed this summer.
That extension was a sign of faith from the organization. The Magic had his back, even while he struggled. Bad shooting games on a big stage are not unusual for young players carrying a heavy load on their team. While it prompted some people to question whether Wagner could be the second-best player on a serious team, it did not change the Magic's belief that he would become an All-Star-level player eventually.
The max extension did not quite the noise around Wagner's struggles. If anything, it made them louder, as certain people thought it was an overpay.
The 2024-25 season is a chance for Wagner to get one step closer to that desired All-Star level and quite the doubters. He needs to have a good season on both ends of the floor, fix his 3-point shot, and help his team win. He does not need to make an All-Star team right now, but at least show that he is on the right track.