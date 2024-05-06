4 Orlando Magic players who definitely shouldn’t be back next season
By Elaine Blum
1. Markelle Fultz
Let’s start this off by saying that Markelle Fultz is not a bad player. He just doesn’t seem like the kind of player the Magic need long-term. Fultz will be a free agent this summer, and Orlando has bigger priorities than bringing him back.
The 25-year-old has shown in previous seasons that he can be a great facilitator, averaging over 5 assists per game in four consecutive seasons, but he just cannot stay healthy. In his seven seasons in the NBA, Fultz has only played sixty or more games twice.
Plus, he has not found his three-point shot yet, and that would make it difficult for him to find a consistent role on this Magic team in the future. The Magic have their main guys, and now it is the organization’s responsibility to surround those players with the right additions.
Most importantly, they need three-point shooting and playmaking. Preferably, they would get both of those things combined in the same person to start next to Jalen Suggs in the backcourt. Fultz is not the answer to that issue.
It appears that it would be much more lucrative for the Magic to spend their money on a different kind of point guard who fits better around their key pieces. In his offseason guide, Bobby Marks noted Tyus Jones as an option, for example.