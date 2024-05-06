4 Orlando Magic players who definitely shouldn’t be back next season
By Elaine Blum
3. Goga Bitadze
Early in the regular season, when Wendell Carter Jr. was injured, Goga Bitadze showed that he could contribute to this Magic team. Starting 33 games, he offered efficient scoring in the paint, rebounding, and rim protection.
And yet, when Carter came back Bitadze was stuck on the bench and rarely saw the court. Thus, it doesn’t make much sense to bring him back in free agency. The Magic already have four bigs—Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac (if they bring him back), and Mo Wagner—Jamahl Mosley seems to rather want on the court.
That very same reason also makes it rather unlikely that Bitadze would want to return to the Magic. At 24, he is still young and can only get better if he finds a team that actually has minutes available for him. Plenty of teams would like to have a young, 6’10 big who can block some shots on their bench.
If Bitadze is lucky, he can find one of those teams in the summer. Orlando is not it, however. If they were to bring in another big, it should be someone who can play above the rim and be more of a lob threat than any of the centers they have right now.