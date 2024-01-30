4 Orlando Magic games the NBA should flex onto national TV
The Orlando Magic are going to be front and center in the postseason chase to close the season. That should get the team some attention and potentially a few national TV games added to the schedule. I didn't think so.
Second-Half Orlando Magic games the NBA should put on national TV
April 14: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Nobody really knows what will happen on the final day of the regular season. It is always a bit of a guessing game to try to figure out which teams will be motivated and which games will matter for the final standings.
One thing does seem certain, though: The Orlando Magic will need a win on the final day of the season to set themselves up for the postseason -- whether that is to host the 7/8 game, stay in the 7/8 game, or possibly climb to No. 6.
This should be the ultimate lesson for the Magic: Every game for the rest of the season is going to matter for the Magic.
The opponent only makes this game juicier and more attractive should the league put games on national TV for the final day of the season (currently no games are slated for national TV on the season's last day).
The Milwaukee Bucks' star power -- and the potential that this is a playoff series preview with Milwaukee firmly entrenched into the second seed -- should be something of an attractor for national eyes. Although, who knows if the Bucks will even play Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard at this point with the second seed likely already wrapped up.
The close to the season -- at the Houston Rockets, at the Milwaukee Bucks, at the Philadelphia 76ers and vs. Milwaukee -- is extremely daunting for the Orlando Magic. Orlando is going to have to do its work early to put itself in a position in the standings. But the Magic are going to have to scratch out some wins.
This one may be a bit easier with Orlando likely having far more motivation to play its top players ahead of the Play-In Tournament.
The other games of importance across the Eastern Conference's 1 p.m. start time would be the Atlanta Hawks visiting the Indiana Pacers; the Toronto Raptors facing the Miami Heat; and the Chicago Bulls visiting the New York Knicks. All of those games would be solid options for the closing day of the season.
Magic-Bucks might have the biggest star power potential -- with likely three All-Stars playing in that game. Hawks-Pacers or Bulls-Knicks might get the nod for an ESPN game. Or the league could just do whip-around coverage for the final day of the season.
Either way, this will be an important day and game for the Magic as they close this season.