4 No. 18 draft picks who had successful NBA careers
By Elaine Blum
1. Theo Ratliff
For this one, we have to go all the way back to 1995, before most current Magic players were even born. That year, the Detroit Pistons selected Theo Ratliff 18th overall out of the University of Wyoming.
In college, Ratliff had already established himself as a talented rim protector, and that skill carried over to the NBA. Over 16 NBA seasons, he averaged three or more blocks per game several times, led the NBA in blocks in 2001, 2003, and 2004, and was selected to the All-Defensive Second Team in 1999 and 2004.
Offensively, Ratliff was not quite as strong, but he did average double-digit points during four consecutive seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2001, when he averaged 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 3.7 blocks, he was named an All-Star as well.
The big man never won an NBA title but still put together a nice career, based on his impressive defense. Only three players--Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mark Eaton, and Marcus Camby--have led the league in blocks more than three times in their careers so far. Ratliff is up there with some of the best shot blockers in the game.
So, while the 18th pick that year did not yield an All-Star, it produced a defensive specialist and solid role player. The Magic are hoping to find a future role player this year as well if they keep their first-round pick.