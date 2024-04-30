4 biggest takeaways from Orlando Magic's first four games in Playoffs
The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have played to a stale mate in the first four games of their series with the home team holding serve. As the teams head for the high-pressured final three games, here is what we have learned so far.
Young, inexperienced teams like playing at home
In news that shocks nobody: When a young team moves back home in a playoff series, they tend to play better than they did on the road.
That is exactly what we saw with the Orlando Magic as all of the old playoff sayings came true in Games 3 and 4.
The role players looked more comfortable, the team shot better and they fed off the energy of the home crowd for two wins.
Now looking at the next three games of the series, will that change? No team has won a road game yet in this series. And no road team has played even close to well in any game.
It seems almost ridiculous to think this trend can continue as both teams have most likely knocked the jitters out of their system.
And for the Magic's sake, it is apparent they can play better on the road as they are the lower seed. But I think it should not shock anybody that this series needed to go back to Orlando for the Magic to get comfortable. Now the real test begins.