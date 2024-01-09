3 ways the Orlando Magic have drastically improved in 2024
The Orlando Magic have taken some major steps this season, finding themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase as they near the midpoint of the season. It is a good time to take a step back and see exactly where this growth has occurred.
Handling Business at Home
Plain and simple the Orlando Magic are a different team this season when playing at home.
The team has a .813 win percentage at Kia Center (nee Amway Center) this season entering Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a 13-3 record when defending home court -- do not forget, the game in Mexico City was a Magic home game -- they have turned their home court into a fortress.
Overall, Orlando has a +2.1 net rating this season with a 113.2/111.1 offensive/defensive rating split. In home games (and that includes the Mexico City game on Nov. 9), the Magic have a +8.9 net rating (the fifth-best in the league) with a 116.9/107.9 offensive/defensive rating split.
The team has just absolutely crushed teams at home. It is even better than last year when the Magic went 20-21 on the home floor. Orlando had a +0.2 net rating (114.5/114.3 offensive/defensive rating split) last year and a +1.9 net rating with a 16-13 record after Dec. 5.
Winning at home is a big area of improvement for the Magic this year and a big part of their success.
In the NBA it is crucial to handle business against teams you are supposed to beat and games played on your court.
The team is not the only one responsible for this. The fans have been electric.
On numerous occasions, there have been sell-out games along with high praise from the team for the energy fans bring every given night. These are all things we have not seen from a Magic team in quite some time.
A lot has to do with the energy from the guards like Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, but also the second-year emergence of potential all-star Paolo Banchero.