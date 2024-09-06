3 Undeniable concerns the Magic’s core must address to start the season
By Elaine Blum
1. Paolo Banchero’s efficiency
Paolo Banchero is an inefficient player. That is the biggest criticism about the Magic star’s game. It is the one thing Magic fans hear continuously. Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim MacMahon just discussed the issue on The Hoop Collective, noting that this was the aspect of Banchero’s game that would decide his future in the league.
Most Magic fans have no doubt that Banchero is a future superstar, no matter his effective field goal percentage. And yet, the only way to change the narrative is for Banchero to become a more efficient player. He has already improved from his rookie season to his sophomore season, upping his field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. In the playoffs, his shooting percentages increased even more.
Much of this should be solved by the Magic adding more shooting and getting Banchero some playmaking help. Some of it is just decision-making and taking care of the ball, even if some of that is not always his fault. He does not have many go-to scorers or creators around him, has the ball in his hands a lot, and sometimes just needs to force shots because the Magic cannot get anything going offensively.
It is fair to say that Banchero needs to become a more efficient player but it should not overshadow all the other things he does on the court, especially considering the team around him.
The 2024-25 season is a chance for Banchero to quiet the doubters a bit and work on his efficiency. If he can improve in that department, particularly from three, it will go a long way for the Magic’s playoff chase.