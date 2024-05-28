3 Things that went right for the Orlando Magic in 2024, 3 things that went wrong
2. Franz Wagner's poor shooting
As good as Paolo Banchero was in his second season and the clarity he provided the Orlando Magic's roster, the Magic's second star leaves the season with a lot of questions.
It is not that Franz Wagner had a poor season. It is not that there was a bad taste in everyone's mouth left from his 1-for-15 showing in Game 7. Wagner still had a career year by a lot of measures.
But the areas Wagner struggled with throughout the season have defied much explanation. He just could not shoot at all.
Wagner averaged a career-high 19.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game. The number that stood out though was his three-point shooting which dipped from 36.1 percent as a sophomore to 28.1 percent on 4.6 attempts per game this year.
Overall, Wagner shot 31.5 percent on three-pointers where the closest defender was 6-plus feet away and 25.7 percent on three-pointers where the closest defender was 4-6 feet away. He totaled 4.3 attempts per game on these "open" threes.
Last year, he made 41.6 percent of his three-pointers where the closest defender was 6+ feet away and 31.8 percent on three-pointers where the closest defender was 4-6 feet away on 4.3 attempts per game on these threes.
Wagner still shot better than a 50-percent effective field goal percentage. His season was not a complete wash by any stretch. He drove the ball more effectively, making 53.7 percent of his shots on 11.7 drives per game. He got to the line significantly more this year.
And even if you want to criticize his playoff showing (particularly his Game 7), Wagner averaged 18.9 points per game. He still scored plenty, including a 30-point showing in Game 4.
The Magic's belief in Wagner should not waver one bit. He should still be due a big extension—possibly even a max extension this offseason.
But Wagner is going to have to bounce back next year. There is no reason to think he will not.