3 Things that went right for the Orlando Magic in 2024, 3 things that went wrong
3 things that went wrong for the Orlando Magic in 2024
3. Offensive Inconsistency
As good as the Orlando Magic's defense was, the offense was still a work in progress. A major work in progress.
Not that this was not expected for the team.
The concern for the Magic in the preseason was going to be about whether the Magic would be able to score enough points. That was why many projected the Magic as an improved team but a team that would stay in the Play-In conversation because of their defense.
Orlando was able to overcome its offensive inconsistencies. But those inconsistencies remained. And it was a difficult thing for the team to overcome in the Playoffs as the team's poor three-point shooting, particularly on the road, made things difficult in the Playoffs.
The Magic still have a bit of terrible history in that they have not been out of the bottom 10 of the league in offensive rating since Dwight Howard's departure in 2012. That streak will likely end soon with what the Magic are anticipated to do this offseason.
But Orlando finished 22nd in the league with a 112.9 offensive rating, the worst offensive rating among all teams that made the postseason. The Magic's defense covered up a lot of errors and mistakes.
The Magic left a lot of points on the board too. They were 26th in turnover rate at 15.0 percent and they were 26th in free throw percentage despite taking the most free throws in the league. These are areas the team should improve.
But everyone rightly focuses on the three-point shooting as a place the team must improve. They have to create space.
Orlando finished 24th in three-point field goal percentage and 29th in attempts per game. Being a low-volume and poor three-point shooting team was a formula that proved difficult to overcome on a nightly basis.
Jeff Weltman was correct to point out that the Magic were 14th in the league in three-point field goal percentage after Jan. 1 and thus 14th in offensive rating. There is a good offensive team in the Magic. Or at least an average one.
But scoring consistently was still a problem. And it got more difficult as the team got squeezed in the Playoffs, particularly away from home.