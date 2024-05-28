3 Things that went right for the Orlando Magic in 2024, 3 things that went wrong
3. Building a defensive identity
The Orlando Magic made it pretty clear they were going to bill themselves as a defensive team. That was what Jeff Weltman professed as part of the team he wanted to build. It is certainly the kind of player the Magic have spent their time drafting over the years.
When the team made progress at the end of the 2023 season after their 5-20 start, it was because of their defense. Orlando had the sixth-best defense in the league after Dec. 8 last year. That seemed to set the team up to be a defensive team this year.
Nobody likely saw the Magic doing what they did this year even with that positive step in 2023.
Orlando's success in 2024 was built almost entirely on the team's elite level of defense. The Magic finished third in the league in defensive rating, giving up 110.8 points per 100 possessions. Orlando was suffocating on the interior and scrambled well to contest at the three-point line.
The only weakness to the Magic's defensive philosophy was their fouling—and then their struggles to reduce turnovers to ensure they could set that defense up. Even without a traditional shot-blocker, Orlando was tough to score on in every way.
A lot of that had to do with the tone set by Jalen Suggs.
Teammates and coaches often described him as the "head of the snake" for the team. He was their spiritual leader and set the energy level that everyone had to meet. He raised everyone's intensity. It was easy to see why he was a Second-Team All-Defensive Team player.
Suggs had career highs in scoring as health and a clear vision for his role helped him make the most of his talents. But his intensity and energy on defense defined the team. His selflessness and energy elevated the team.
Orlando may have difficulty copying the camaraderie and togetherness of this year's team. But with Suggs, the team should always have its glue.
And defense will remain the biggest part of this tam and its success. That is the foundation they set in the 2024 season.