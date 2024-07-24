3 Things the Orlando Magic showed during Summer League
1. Tristan da Silva just fits right in
The story with Tristan da Silva from just about everyone was that he was a player who did winning things. He did not need to be Colorado's leading scorer to be its best player. He let the game come to him and took opportunities as they arose.
That is an easy thing to say. It is another thing to experience.
Da Silva did not have a ton of plays called for him—there was a nice turnaround jumper in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Orlando Magic's second game—but he still got plenty of baskets and plenty of opportunities.
It is often hard to say what can translate from Summer League to the regular season. But so many of the shots da Silva got were off spot-ups and kickouts. It feels like much of what da Silva did was replicable when he reaches the regular season.
Da Silva averaged 17.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 60.7 percent from the floor and 10 for 17 from three.
The 3-point shooting was especially impressive from da Silva, considering how critical 3-point shooting is for the Magic and their development.
That caught plenty of eyes with ESPN proclaiming him the second-best rookie at the Vegas Summer League. That is how impressive da Silva was during Summer League.
"[Da Silva is] a really good player like I've been telling you guys," Chalmers said. "He will continue to get better. He recognizes moments. He's not sped up. He knows what to do and when to do it and the timing of it. I really like his game a lot."
He played only three games, but it was clear to see how much more comfortable and confident he was getting with each game.
But that confidence never shook the basics of da Silva's game. He was not looking to shoot or hunting for shots by overdribbling. He was not going overboard to hunt stats. The ball just worked to him.
His awareness and his ability to move to open space where teammates could find him and then knock down the shot is something that translates directly to how the Magic will use him in the regular season. Everything he did in Summer League feels like it will translate and fit right in.
Da Silva still has things to prove and work on. He got overpowered a bit when playing bigger players. And the Magic always preach players who can do everything. Orlando will want to see da Silva continue to gain confidence and expand his capabilities.
But even if da Silva is just a skilled cutter and spot-up shooter, that is a good find with the No. 18 pick. There was nothing from Summer League to suggest he is not capable of filling a role when the season begins.