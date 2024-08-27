3 Things Franz Wagner must do to become an All-Star for the Orlando Magic
3. Increase his scoring average to at least 20.0 points per game
The Orlando Magic have had their share of top scorers on the team. Shaquille O'Neal, Anfernee Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard, Nikola Vucevic and Steve Francis have all eclipsed 20.0 points per game in a Magic uniform before Paolo Banchero arrived two seasons ago.
But rarely have the Magic, despite all their historic teams and trend-setting offenses in their franchise history, had two players averaging 20 points per game. In fact, it has only happened twice—O'Neal and Hardaway in the 1995 and 1996 seasons.
There were a few close calls along the way—Hedo Turkoglu averaged 19.5 points per game in 2008 and Jameer Nelson hit 16.7 points per game in 2009. Franz Wagner's 19.7 points per game is as close as the team has come to that threshold.
Averaging 20.0 points per game is a nice round number that puts players in at least the conversation of being a star. That is not the only way to define stardom, of course—there were two players on the East All-Star roster that failed to hit 20.0 points per game last year. But it is an important step for a player like Wagner to reach.
So how does he get there? He is already very close—and that is with his 3-point shooting in the tank.
His outside shooting is a starting point as something he needs to improve. After averaging 35.4 and 36.1 percent from three in his first two seasons, he shot only 28.1 percent last year. He was just 7 for 35 (20.0 percent) during the Olympics.
A more consistent 3-point shot would undoubtedly help the team win more, giving the Magic necessary spacing for other drivers. But it would get Wagner a few more points too. And it is not going to take very much for him to get above 20 perent.
Just from a raw numbers standpoint, if he had shot his rookie year average of 35.4 percent from three last year, he would have averaged 20.1 points per game. It is not going to take him much to get above that magical number of 20.0 points per game.
It feels like a safe bet that Wagner will get over 20.0 points per game as is too. He looked much-improved on his already-strong driving abilities throughout the Olympics and improved as a playmaker.
There are plenty of ways for Wagner to increase his scoring average above 20.0 points per game. Even without his 3-point shooting that seems likely. And that will improve everything about the Magic.